Poor Chin’s Asia Fresh: The Pan-Asian eatery at the corner of Oakland and Locust (2907 N. Oakland Ave.) closed a few months ago. The space is now a fury of construction as it is converted into Five Guys, a Virginia-based chain that specializes in hamburgers billed as juicy, greasy and delicious. The soothing lounge-like interior of Chin’s is being converted into an eye-catching sea of red-and-white checked tile. The menu will be simple, with just burgers, dogs and fries. The meat is never frozen and all toppings are free. Will this give the nearby George Webb some competition? Time will tell.
Five Guys Burgers and Fries
2907 N. Oakland Ave., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53211
American, Burgers, Sandwiches