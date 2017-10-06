Lincoln Ave. is not the busiest major street in West Allis, but why are there so many cars at the intersection of 62nd St.? This is the site of Fratelli’s Pizzeria and Café. This is a very small place, with an interior that accommodates only three tables, and a few outside with umbrellas. Most of the customers are here for carryout. While pizza is the specialty there are subs and Italian deli sandwiches. Many customers are here for the Chicago style hot dogs. Good Italian beef is not that easy to find around here but this is it! The slices are thin and succulent. Ask for sautéed green peppers and some marinated hot peppers. This is a family-run establishment with prices that aim to please.
Fratelli's Pizzeria & Cafe
6202 W. Lincoln Ave., West Allis, Wisconsin 53219
Italian, Pizza, Sandwiches