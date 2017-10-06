Beautiful river views, above average American cuisine and an extensive wine and beer list make the newly opened Fratellos Waterfront Restaurant a very welcome addition to the ongoing Historic Third Ward expansion. While the menu options include many of the popular worldly fusion type entrees (particularly Italian and Asian), patrons will also be able to find the standard restaurant-brewery items such as pizza, burgers and after work appetizers. Both vegetarians and pescetarians will also have equal success finding an above average meal. The full bar includes smoking accommodations and a very modern d%uFFFDcor that should be comfortable for guests who would prefer to enjoy a glass of wine indoors and not on the (potentially) crowded outdoor deck.
Fratellos Waterfront Restaurant
102 N. Water St., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53202
American, Pizza, Sandwiches, Seafood