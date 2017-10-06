Freddy’s occupies a renovated Victorian building complete with high ceilings and many windows. The food is Puerto Rican, far less common than Mexican in this area. Be prepared for a lot of rice and plantains. Tostones are fried slices while mofongo is a ball of mashed plantain seasoned with abundant garlic. Beef dishes tend to be a bit chewy. A better option is guizado, a stew of beef or chicken. There also are some simple seafood salads. Many entrees include tostones, rice and a lettuce and tomato salad. All are offered at low prices.
Freddy's
1039 W. National Ave., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53204
Your browser does not support the HTML5 Geolocation API. Enter your address in the text field above and try again.
You denied permission to use your current location. Enter an address in the text field above or change your location sharing settings for this page.
Unable to find your current location. Enter an address in the text field above and try again.
Location search timed out. Enter an address in the text field above and try again.
1039 W. National Ave., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53204
Puerto Rican