George\'s is a classic landmark tavern and live music venue, celebrating a 70 year history in Racine. Comfortable Atmosphere. Friendly Staff. Food. Secure, lighted parking lot, and non-metered street parking. Kitchen until 9pm. Pizzas all night.
George's Tavern (Racine)
1201 N. Main St., Racine, Wisconsin 53402
Bar Food/Beer Pubs