The Pumpkin Display will be held once gain at Old Schoolhouse Park, located directly across from the WFB Public Library, 5420 N. Marlborough Drive.\n\nEnter the Pumpkin patch, pick out a pumpkin and bring it into our carving tent! Prepare, design and carve your pumpkin at this family friendly event. \n\nWe provide the FREE pumpkins, carving tools, candles, and table space. Design a jack-o-lantern, and it will be lit and on display every night.\n\nEach night will feature live local music and delicious food from Pandl’s Whitefsh Bay Inn.\n\nPumpkin display hours are 6-9pm each night.
The Great Pumpkin Festival
Old Schoolhouse Park, 5420 N. Marlborough Drive, Whitefish Bay, WI, Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53217
Your browser does not support the HTML5 Geolocation API. Enter your address in the text field above and try again.
You denied permission to use your current location. Enter an address in the text field above or change your location sharing settings for this page.
Unable to find your current location. Enter an address in the text field above and try again.
Location search timed out. Enter an address in the text field above and try again.
Old Schoolhouse Park, 5420 N. Marlborough Drive, Whitefish Bay, WI, Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53217