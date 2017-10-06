No tour June 4, 2016 due to the Brady Street Art Walk.\n\nBrady Street is one of Milwaukee’s most colorful and storied neighborhoods. Guests will travel through the neighborhood on a half-mile stroll and learn about the area’s Polish and Italian roots, the counter culture of the ‘60s and ‘70s and the area’s recent urban renaissance. Highlights of the tour include: Three Holy Women (St. Hedwig’s Catholic Church), Pulaski Street, Polish flats, Peter Sciortino’s Bakery, Engine Company #6, Schlitz Brewing Company Tavern, Regano’s Roman Coin (Pabst Brewing Co. Saloon) and Glorioso’s Italian Market.\n\nTour begins and ends at the northeast corner of Humboldt Avenue and Brady Street (1702 N. Humboldt Avenue).\n
Humboldt and Brady
1702 N. Humboldt Avenue, Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53201
