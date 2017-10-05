The sushi selection—larger than that found on most Japanese restaurant menus—includes extensive selections of nigiri and maki. Besides sushi, you'll find such standards as teriyaki, tempura, sukiyaki and big bowls of noodles. Soft-shell crab is a specialty. It's pricey, but it's the best in the city. (Jeff Beutner)
Ichiban
2336 N. Farwell Ave., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53211
Japanese, Sushi