Ilija's is a Serbian restaurant that exudes authenticity and charm, whether it's the rugs on the wall, the freshly ground spices used on the meats or the homemade spreads for the bread. Expect to find friendly service at Ilija's at lunch and dinner. (David Luhrssen)
Ilija's Place
3701 E. Squire Ave., Cudahy, Wisconsin 53110
Serbian