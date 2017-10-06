Chef-owner Yollande Deacon gives this excellent African and Jamaican dining spot the vibe of a casual dinner in her living room. The menu, which rotates almost daily to feature items from across Africa and Jamaica, often provides a nice mix of dishes that a diner unfamiliar with African and Jamaican foods would still recognize—such as Johnny Cakes and various curries—alongside less-well-known dishes like gnama choma and sukuma wiki. $$-$$$. FB. 509-6014
Irie Zulu
7237 W North Ave, Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53213
African
Moderate