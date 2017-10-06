The locale looks like it once housed a burger joint or fish 'n' chicken outlet, but the owners have done their best to infuse the place with a distinctive flair. Like Speed Queen, Ashley's and others before it, Isaiah's provides a connection between African-American soul food and a wider appreciation of barbecue.The Adam Ribs dinner creates a positive first impression. Soaking in a sauce with citrus undercurrents, the flesh pulls off the bones with a quick tug of the teeth or plastic utensils. Below the ribs are pieces of white bread, which appear to be store bought, to sop up the sweet tanginess for a side dish unto itself. Two side dishes accompany all major meals, and these tasty sides can be purchased on their own as well. Options include greens flecked with turkey and yams prepared almost like a casserole, complemented by a cornbread pancake, a Southern soul staple.
Isaiah's Barbeque
7272 N. 76th St., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53223
American, BBQ, Soul Food