The Jack calls it self a bistro bar joint. Think of it as a sports bar that is very casual and noisy that also happens to serve some decent food at low prices. Chicken wing appetizers are beyond large, they are huge! Ditto for the sandwiches. The ‘rican’ is actually a Cuban, filled with roast pork and ham. The grilled salmon has a slice of fish larger than most dinner entrees. The best items are the dinner entrees which showcase the kitchen at its best. Bacon-wrapped shrimp have a tropical fruit marinade and there are ten of them. The air-dried filet is the best steak value for miles around. Try it crusted with black peppercorns and blue cheese. The Jack is clearly a bar but the food at times says ‘fine dining’.
The Jack
4823 W. National Ave., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53214
4823 W. National Ave., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53214
American, Fish Fry, Seafood