A visit to Jake's Big Dog is perfect if you’re headed to the Downer Theater and need to chow down something a little more sustaining than popcorn. You’ll find no-fuss counter service and a menu that features your everyday dog done up right, along with more unexpected combinations and toppings. Jake's features Vienna Beef dogs, but turkey dogs are also available as an alternative. Jake's custard keeps the flavors simple with chocolate and vanilla, which can be enjoyed solo, or as part of one of its bigger canine-inspired creations like the Mastiff Banana Split.
Jake's Big Dog Frozen Custard
2597 N. Downer Ave., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53211
American, Custard, Frozen Custard