A visit to Jake's is like stepping back to the 1920s with its ceiling fans, wooden booths and antique lighting fixtures. Behind the counter employees are hard at work making classic sandwiches. The menu is small, but the sandwiches are made to order. Try the corned beef, turkey pastrami or Reuben. (Nastassia Putz)
Jake's Delicatessen
1634 W. North Ave., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53205
Deli, Sandwiches