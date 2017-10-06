Jazz Estate
2423 N. Murray Ave., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53211
2423 N. Murray Ave., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53211
Events
-
Nickel and Rose (8pm), Youth in a Roman Field (9pm)
-
Ray Blue Quartet (7pm), Dramatic Lovers (9:30pm)
-
Wicked Long Day (8pm), Late Night Session: Devin Drobka Trio (11:30pm)
-
Mark Davis Jazz Trio
-
Perrillo/Fludas/Carroll Trio
-
Devin Drobka Trio
-
Darren Sterud NOLA Tribute (8pm), Late Night Session: Mitch Shiner (11:30pm)
-
Jim Paolo Quartet
-
The Jerry Grillo Band