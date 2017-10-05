Jimmy John's, conceived as a healthier fast-food choice for college students, offers fresh-tasting meats, provolone and basic veggies sliced on site. Served on homemade French bread, thick-sliced 7-grain or lettuce as a low-carb alternative, the subs are built, wrapped and tossed to the cashier in seconds. Soda, chips, kosher dills, hot peppers and cookies are also available. Window and sidewalk seating are good for people watching. The shops are also popular with patrons of area nightclubs looking for some late-night food. (John Schneider)
Jimmy John's Gourmet Sandwich Shop
3129 N. Oakland Ave., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53211
Sandwiches