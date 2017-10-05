After the closing of the local landmark Heinemann’s, the West Side neighborhood where Milwaukee, Wauwatosa and West Allis converge has been starved for restaurants. Filling the void (at least for lunch and supper) is Jo Jo’s Pub and Grill (304 N. 76th St.), which opened at the end of February in a building that has housed bars and restaurants for many decades. The latest venture from the owner of nearby Jo Jo’s Martini Lounge features a full bar with bar food, including well-prepared charbroiled burgers, tasty sandwiches, chili, the usual raft of mozzarella sticks and onion rings plus a Friday fish fry.
Jo Jo's Pub & Grill
304 N. 76th St., Wauwatosa, Wisconsin 53213
American, Fish Fry, Sandwiches