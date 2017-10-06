The Meat ‘n Place may be home to the most intimate dinner you can find in Lake Country. Not at all contemporary or cutting edge, this is just very good food at its best. Chops, steaks, seafood, and Italian specialties are featured on Armeli’s classic menu. The service is relaxed but professional, and supplies confident food and drink suggestions. This is not the place for a quick bite, but the type of restaurant you really enjoy and want to linger, so leave the impatient palates at home.
Joe Armeli's Meat 'n Place
N67W33525 County Rd K, City of Delafield, Wisconsin 53066
Closed
American, Italian, Seafood