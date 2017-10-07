Everything is large at Joey Buona's, a Downtown Italian restaurant and pizzeria that specializes in serving big parties, with private dining rooms and banquet halls that can fit parties of up to 250. Many of the entrees, including chicken Parmesan, chicken marsala, grilled salmon, steak and mushrooms and sausage and peppers, can be ordered as single servings or shared family-style. The menu is large, sometimes to a fault—it's best to avoid the paninis served at lunch—but diners can't go wrong with the generous pasta dishes and massive thin crust or deep-dish pizzas. (Evan Rytlewski)
Joey Buona's
500 N. Water St., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53202
Italian, Pizza, Sandwiches