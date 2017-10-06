Go for the fish and chips, with its haddock in a good, crisp batter. Joey's bar makes for a comfortable watering hole. The prices are family-friendly, too. You will not find oysters or Maine lobsters, but Joey's is enjoyable for those who want to keep it simple. (Jeff Beutner)
Joey's Seafood & Grill
12455 W. Capitol Dr., Brookfield, Wisconsin 53005
Your browser does not support the HTML5 Geolocation API. Enter your address in the text field above and try again.
You denied permission to use your current location. Enter an address in the text field above or change your location sharing settings for this page.
Unable to find your current location. Enter an address in the text field above and try again.
Location search timed out. Enter an address in the text field above and try again.
12455 W. Capitol Dr., Brookfield, Wisconsin 53005
American, Fish Fry, Seafood