Latin Club in the middle of walkers point Latin Quaters across the st from La Fuente Mexican Restaurant.. Great Venue brand new remodel excellent place to hang out and dance..
Kana Mojito Club
626 S. 5TH ST, Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53204
Your browser does not support the HTML5 Geolocation API. Enter your address in the text field above and try again.
You denied permission to use your current location. Enter an address in the text field above or change your location sharing settings for this page.
Unable to find your current location. Enter an address in the text field above and try again.
Location search timed out. Enter an address in the text field above and try again.
626 S. 5TH ST, Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53204