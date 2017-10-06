Enjoy FREE food, music, and entertainment while you learn the history of Milwaukee\'s south side, as documented in the new Arcadia book, MILWAUKEE\'S OLD SOUTH SIDE. Also enjoy a FREE tour of the Old South Side Settlement Museum and the Basilica of St. Josaphat. Children\'s activities too.
Kosciuszko Park
2201 S. 7th Street, Milwaukee, WI, Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53215
