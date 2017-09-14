Opened by former employees of Conejitos, another super cheap Milwaukee favorite, La Casa de Alberto is a reprieve from the other Mexican restaurants around it near 5th and National. Whereas those other spots are always crowded and charge $15+ for entrees, barely anything on the menu at Alberto's is above $10. Four tacos can be had for $6, or upgrade to fried fish tacos for a couple bucks more. A burrito dinner will only set you back $8.50. And unlike the other spots near them, they serve you three salsas along with your chips. More salsa options are always better.
La Casa de Alberto
624 W. National Ave., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53204
