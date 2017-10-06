With the restaurant's expansive tequila selection, weekend shuttle bus to and from college campuses, and mechanical bull shaped like a hot pepper, the party sometimes overshadows the food. These surroundings, however, house some surprisingly authentic Mexican cuisine. Entrees are marked by robust sauces and served on overflowing plates. Of course, if you just want a margarita to wash down your nachos, you can get that, too. (Evan Rytlewski)
La Perla
734 S.5th St., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53204
Mexican