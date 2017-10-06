The old village of Brown Deer may be a bit tricky to find but it is worth the effort because of Larry’s Market. It has the feeling of an old mercantile, but old country stores never has a cheese selection like this, especially with a 15-year-old aged Wisconsin cheddar. While Larry’s is a fine place to shop for beer and wine, it also has a popular deli. There are over 20 sandwiches to choose from in addition to daily specials, all at reasonable prices. Deli salads are numerous and there are many beverages to choose from.
Larry's Market
8737 N. Deerwood Dr., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53209
Your browser does not support the HTML5 Geolocation API. Enter your address in the text field above and try again.
You denied permission to use your current location. Enter an address in the text field above or change your location sharing settings for this page.
Unable to find your current location. Enter an address in the text field above and try again.
Location search timed out. Enter an address in the text field above and try again.
8737 N. Deerwood Dr., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53209
American, Deli, Soup