Lemon Street Gallery & ArtSpace

4601 Sheridan Road, Kenosha, Wisconsin 53140

262-605-4745

Lemon Street Gallery is a creatively driven non-profit 501c3 visual art organization with a mission to provide quality visual arts education, sponsor and support cultural events, and offer a juried forum for artists to exhibit and sell their work. We celebrate diversity - You are welcome no matter who you are, where you or your ancestors were born, what you believe in, or who you love.

