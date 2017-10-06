A kitschy big red barn on Greenfield Avenue houses one of the best breakfast spots in Milwaukee. The one word that best describes Mad Rooster’s food and service would be consistent . Across the board, both were consistently good and made it an enjoyable and tasty experience. Mad Rooster serves both breakfast and lunch all day and has a long list of choices in the sweet and savory category and even some interesting dishes that combine both for the ultimate taste sensation.
Mad Rooster Cafe
Mad Rooster Cafe, Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53214
American, Brunch
Handicap access