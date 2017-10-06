Mayfair Mall is the first Wisconsin location for this national seafood restaurant chain. The dining room and bar are topped with a huge stained glass dome. The setting is casual yet clubby. Come here for the seafood, which is always fresh and the raw oysters are quite good, especially those from the Pacific Northwest which is where McCormick’s is based. Seafood preparations tend to be conservative and American. It’s good sound food. And why complicate a swordfish steak that is this good? The smaller lunch menu offers entrees at reduced prices and there are some good Happy Hour specials.
McCormick & Schmick’s Seafood Restaurant
2550 N. Mayfair Rd., Wauwatosa, Wisconsin 53226
American, Seafood