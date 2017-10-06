The kitchen at this casual eatery knows how to make a good salsa. Meats are grilled with a choice of salsas, and seafood is a specialty. In particular, the red snapper in a chipotle sauce is tasty. Tacos al pastor, marinated pork with a hint of chile flavor, is about as good as anywhere locally (just add chopped onion and cilantro). The setting may not be much, but Mi Perla Tapatia is very kind to the wallet. (Jeff Beutner)
Mi Perla Tapatia
2222 S. 13th St., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53215
Mexican