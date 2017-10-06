If there’s one thing most every Milwaukeean can agree on, it’s that beer is good. Add beer to food, and it makes the food even better. That’s the philosophy behind Milwaukee Beer Bistro, a pub incorporating beer into every dish on the menu. Some items, like a light ale-battered cod, are rather obvious, but others are more creative. How about chunks of bratwurst and carrot in a thick, creamy Point Special Lager chowder? This is a great destination for brunch, when Sprecher Root Beer makes an appearance in root beer pancakes and heffe weiss waffles are topped with “beerberry" syrup. Pair your meal with one of 16-plus taps and dozens of bottles available.
Milwaukee Beer Bistro
2730 N. Humboldt Blvd., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53212
American, Bar Food/Beer Pubs, Fish Fry