Milwaukee Power Yoga is a hot vinyasa yoga studio. Our classes combine music, breath and movement and heat for a challenging and invigorating experience. At Milwaukee Power yoga we believe that yoga is for everyone and have classes available for all levels of students from the raw beginner to the experienced yogi and everyone in between. Our aim is that you experience your practice in the way that is uniquely right for you, and we\'ll help you get the most out of it.\n
Milwaukee Power Yoga
1924 N Farwell Ave, Milwaukee WI, Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53202
