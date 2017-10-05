Mimma's is the place for pasta. Upon opening in the '80s, a time when tomato-based southern Italian cuisine was the norm in Milwaukee, Mimma's helped introduce creamy northern Italian sauces to the city. All colors and shapes of pasta, with cream sauces, wine sauces, herb sauces and more, are meshed with delicacies from sea and land. An extensive selection of Italian wine is available. (David Luhrssen)
Mimma's Cafe
1307 E. Brady St., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53202
Italian