Reminiscent of a 1940s-’50s barbecue joint, Miss Beverly’s walls are decorated with posters featuring stars such as Patsy Cline and Les Paul. Miss Bev’s is primarily focused on ribs—baby back and beef—which are smoked and then infrared broiled to give them a slight char and to seal in the smoky flavor. Broasted, fried chicken, beef brisket, pulled pork and hot links are all smothered in finger-licking, house-made barbecue sauce. With every entrée, guests receive cornbread, coleslaw and choice of one side from a list that includes barbecue baked beans, potato salad, mac ‘n’ cheese and more.
Miss Beverly's Deluxe Barbeque
5601 Broad St., Greendale, Wisconsin 53129
American, BBQ