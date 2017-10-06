Mona's is a Turkish-style seafood restaurant with a daily selection displayed over ice. Choose a whole fish and have it cooked to order. Selections can include fluke (summer flounder), snapper, loup de mer and pompano. Expect seasonal changes. On hand are mussels, clams, lobsters and crab cake appetizers. Mona's is also a retail fish market. (Jeff Beutner)
Mona's Fish Market
204 W. Layton Ave., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53207
Seafood, Turkish