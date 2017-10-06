Mona's specializes in shawerma, the Middle Eastern cousin of gyros. It's served in small slices and lacks the strong garlic of Greek gyros; the flavors are also subtler and the meat is leaner. The rest of Mona's menu wanders through Turkey and the Eastern Mediterranean, including vegetarian dishes such as hummus and babaghanouj. (Jeff Beutner)
Mona's Shawarma House
1814 N. Farwell Ave., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53202
Closed
Mediterranean, Turkish