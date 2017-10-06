Homey and inexpensive Peruvian fare is the draw at Mr. Sebass. The menu offers items like a traditional Peruvian ceveche cooked in lemon juice, a few sandwiches, and entrees that change daily. Hope to find rotisserie chicken or tallarin verde, a Peruvian version of pesto Jalea is a mixture of fried seafood and aji de gallina is chicken breast coated with a mixture of cheese, milk, peanuts and eggs. Lomo saltado is strips f steak with onion and tomato served over fried potatoes. This is simple, honest Peruvian fare without any pretensions. (Jeff Beutner)
Mr. Sebass
3427 W. National Ave., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53215
Your browser does not support the HTML5 Geolocation API. Enter your address in the text field above and try again.
You denied permission to use your current location. Enter an address in the text field above or change your location sharing settings for this page.
Unable to find your current location. Enter an address in the text field above and try again.
Location search timed out. Enter an address in the text field above and try again.
3427 W. National Ave., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53215
Peruvian