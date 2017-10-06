You won't leave Mykonos Cafe hungry. Even a humble chicken shish-kebob sandwich special comes with fries, soda, white bread and a little salad of tomatoes, cucumbers, feta and black olives. The cafe opens at 7 a.m. for breakfast; its lunch and dinner menu includes spinach pie, moussaka and pastitsio. The sunny, open atmosphere conveys the right impression. It's counter service, but you'll feel as if you've just grabbed a quick bite in Athens. (David Luhrssen)
Mykonos Cafe
1014 N. Van Buren St., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53202
Your browser does not support the HTML5 Geolocation API. Enter your address in the text field above and try again.
You denied permission to use your current location. Enter an address in the text field above or change your location sharing settings for this page.
Unable to find your current location. Enter an address in the text field above and try again.
Location search timed out. Enter an address in the text field above and try again.
1014 N. Van Buren St., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53202
Greek, Sandwiches