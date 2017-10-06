Northern Lights Gallery offers a carefully curated selection of handmade jewelry, fashion accessories, unique home decor, original artwork, art prints and more. Our product focus is to provide a wide selection of products made in North America. In business for over sixteen years, Northern Lights Gallery is sure to exceed your expectations in reliability, customer service, product value and quality. \"Unique, never ordinary,\" Northern Lights Gallery is not only a place you choose to shop, but a place you experience.
Northern Lights Gallery (Racine)
423 Main St., Racine, Wisconsin 53403
