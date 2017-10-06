Ovation is part of the Ipic complex which combines move theaters with this restaurant, the Sequel bar and lounge, and a even a small bowling alley. While some food is served at the bar the restaurant is quieter with windows overlooking the heart of Bayshore Town Center. The menu is family-friendly. Daily specials tend to be things like pot roast or a turkey potpie. The BBQ ribs are not bad, a full rack. The appetizer of asparagus with Serrano ham adds a contemporary twist. This is far from the cheapest place for a family dinner but Ipic is a fun place to spend an evening.
Ovation Restaurant at Ipic Entertainment
5750 N. Bayshore Dr., Glendale, Wisconsin 53217
American, Fish Fry