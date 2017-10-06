The first thing lunchtime visitors will notice at Peking House is a lunch buffet. Those that request a menu will find that, at first, it looks just like every other Chinese menu in town, with moo goo gai pan and wonton soup leading the pack. It does get as “exotic x93 as Kung Pao chicken, potstickers and lettuce wraps, but turn a few pages to find the House Specials. This is the real Chinese thing, mainly inspired by the food of Szechuan. Here are pig ears, jellyfish, pig intestines and pork hocks—along with many more accessible ingredients.
Peking House Restaurant
782 N Jefferson St, Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53202
Chinese
Handicap access