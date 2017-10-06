The Philly Way prides itself on the authenticity of its Philadelphia cheese steak, serving it with shaved rib-eye and onions cooked on the grill. There is a choice of cheese, but purists will want Cheez Whiz for a big, gooey mess. Optional ingredients include peppers and mushrooms. The tiny place is so authentic that it was declared the best cheese steak joint outside Philly by no less an authority than Philadelphia Magazine. (Jeff Beutner)
Philly Way
405 S. 2nd St., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53204
405 S. 2nd St., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53204
American, Sandwiches