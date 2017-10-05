Pho 43 is a casual Vietnamese eatery where pho, the rice noodle and beef soup, is the specialty. The bowls are a meal in themselves and are inexpensive. The menu has more Vietnamese fare mainly rice and noodle dishes. Appetizers include the usual spring and egg rolls and there are small Vietnamese sub sandwiches. One of the more unusual ingredients is pork skin which is pleasantly spiced and sliced into thin slivers. The décor may be modest but so are the prices.
Pho 43
2155 Miller Park Way, West Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53219
Vietnamese