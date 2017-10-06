Quimera is a good choice for food of the Latin Caribbean. The bar is also nice enough to be a destination of its own, a comfortable spot for a mojito with a plate of appetizers. Puerto Rican food tends to be fried and starchy, but it also offers a richness of flavors. The asapaos are perfect fare for Milwaukee, seemingly designed for our many winter days. Ask for a table near the fireplace. (Jeff Beutner)
Quimera
631 W. National Ave., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53204
Caribbean, Puerto Rican, Spanish