If you remember the fine Mexican menu at the former Oaxaca Grill, then you'll enjoy Quiote, which has the same chef-owner. This means intense moles made on-site, tasty shrimp tacos and chile rellenos that are simply the best. Quiote is a small place, with just five tables, but diners will be rewarded with some fine, simple Mexican fare. (Jeff Beutner)
Quiote
5814 W. Bluemound Road, Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53213
Mexican