The Asian fusion of sushi and Thai is a great combination with many choices. Rice n Roll offers lunch specials of both sushi and Thai and a sushi happy hour. The sushi is as amazing as the chefs behind the bar, who seem to really have a good time together and enjoy what they do. The rice is cooked and seasoned well, rolled with perfection in a lovely presentation or a wonderful base for the donburi , sashimi and nigiri of fresh fish that drape over it with that pure, marine-like quality. Rice n Roll serves 15 different sakes, including a dry house variety available chilled or hot.
Rice n Roll
1952 N Farwell Ave, Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53202
1952 N Farwell Ave, Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53202
Asian Fusion, Sushi, Thai
Handicap access