Although the small menu features basic Mexican fare, the quality is good, buttressed by an impressive tequila and Mexican beer list. If you are in the mood for guacamole with chips, steak tacos or perhaps an order of chicken tamales, this place will work. The dining room is light, airy and attractive. Amenities include a children's playroom and off-street parking. (Jeff Beutner)
Rio West Cantina
2730 N. Humboldt Blvd., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53212
Your browser does not support the HTML5 Geolocation API. Enter your address in the text field above and try again.
You denied permission to use your current location. Enter an address in the text field above or change your location sharing settings for this page.
Unable to find your current location. Enter an address in the text field above and try again.
Location search timed out. Enter an address in the text field above and try again.
2730 N. Humboldt Blvd., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53212
Mexican