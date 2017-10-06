The Rock River Tap has been serving the Horicon area with great sandwiches, drink specials, and good times all in a friendly atmosphere since the 1980s.\nJanuary of 2008 brought about the opening of a new 1200 sq. ft. addition which holds a new full kitchen and a forty seat DINING ROOM. Outside seating is now available also with the 400 sq. ft. deck overlooking the beautiful Rock River. Along with the new kitchen came some new dining choices. Check out our made from scratch pizza\'s or Broasted Chicken. Either are available every day except Friday\'s when we feature a mouth watering Fish Fry.\n\nThe Rock River Tap is located near downtown Horicon at 110 W. Lake St. (which is also Cty. Road E) just west of Hwy 33 and is adjacent to the Rock River and beautiful Horicon Marsh.\n\nThe owner, Bob Carpenter, would like to extend an invitation to come and enjoy his establishment and everything the Horicon area has to offer!
Rock River Tap (Horicon)
110 W. Lake St., Horicon, Wisconsin 53032
