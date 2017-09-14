Milwaukee has hit peak food truck capacity lately—or at least it feels like it has. Most trucks sell food for about what you'd pay at a sit down restaurant, if not more. RollMKE bucks that trend by offering all of their sandwiches with a side of homemade fries and a soda for $9. And considering how delicious the sandwiches are, it's a steal for throngs of hungry Downtown workers at lunch. The brisket grilled cheese is a favorite, made with Lakefront beer braised beef, onions, peppadew peppers and three cheeses on toasty multigrain bread.