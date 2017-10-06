The owners of Colectivo Coffee are branching out: They’ve opened The Ruckus, a burger, ice cream and churro spot in Shorewood. Burgers are quarter-pound and come with a variety of toppings, from the signature Ruckus burger with pork chorizo mixed right into the patty and topped with bacon, grilled pineapple and salsa, to the tamer Classic burger with cheddar, veggies, ketchup and mustard. Besides burgers, a couple of hot dogs and sides round out the menu. For dessert, freshly fried churros and various ice cream creations, like shakes and “Saturdaes x93 (their name for sundaes) are a sweet ending to a meal.
The Ruckus
4144 N Oakland Ave, Shorewood, Wisconsin 53211
Burgers