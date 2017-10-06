Rustico is a more casual venue than its sister restaurant, Zarletti. The menu focuses on pizza, but also offers a few salads, pastas, paninis and appetizers. Outdoor dining is directly on the RiverWalk. The pizzas rank with Milwaukee's best. The pasta prima vera is lovely, with the flavor of grilled vegetables, while the pasta della nonna is as good as Zarletti's. The menu is affordable, too, making it a fine Third Ward dining option. (Jeff Beutner)
Rustico Pizzeria
223 N. Water St., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53202
American, Italian, Pizza, Sandwiches